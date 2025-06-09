Police have released new images of a wanted man after a “cowardly and unprovoked” attack on a man in his 70s outside a South Auckland intermediate school.

Police say the elderly man is still recovering after being stabbed last month, in an attack that sent two local schools into lockdown.

Counties Manukau South CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said emergency services were called after the victim was attacked at 11.40am on Settlement Rd, Papakura.

He said a man in his 70s was walking west outside Papakura Intermediate School and at the same time, the offender was walking on the opposite side of the road heading in the other direction.