Taylor said the attacker, for reasons unknown, crossed the road towards the victim.
“They have approached the victim and lunged towards him, making contact.
“Immediately after the offender fled the scene, and the victim realised he had suffered a stab wound.”
Taylor said the man is still recovering from the “cowardly and unprovoked” attack.
He urged the public to get in contact with police if they recognise the person in the images released by police.
“People in the community will know who this person is and they need to do the right thing and speak up.”
Anyone with information can update police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250516/1021.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.