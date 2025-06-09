Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Photos released in manhunt after ‘cowardly’ South Auckland attack on elderly man

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: News update June 10 2025

Police have released new images of a wanted man after a “cowardly and unprovoked” attack on a man in his 70s outside a South Auckland intermediate school.

Police say the elderly man is still recovering after being stabbed last month, in an attack that sent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime