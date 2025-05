Papakura High and neighbouring schools have been placed in lockdown after a person was seriously injured on Settlement Rd, Papakura. Photo / Nick Reed

16 May, 2025

Papakura High and neighbouring schools have been placed in lockdown after a person was seriously injured on Settlement Rd, Papakura. Photo / Nick Reed

A manhunt is under way after a person was seriously injured on a South Auckland street near several schools.

Police said emergency services were called after a person was reportedly injured on Settlement Rd.

Several schools and early learning centres near the attack have been placed into a lockdown.

“Police are on the scene and, at this stage, one person will be transferred to hospital in a moderate condition,” police said.