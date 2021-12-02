Part of Whanganui's Victoria Ave evacuated

The intersection and surrounding buildings were evacuated by police on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The intersection and surrounding buildings were evacuated by police on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Victoria Ave at the intersection with Ingestre St was closed for a time early on Thursday afternoon, after a tip-off relating to the Cash Converters store.

Police moved in to erect the cordon at 12.50pm, blocking motorists and pedestrians from accessing both streets.

Officers were seen entering and exiting Cash Converters while the cordon was in place.

A police spokesperson said police were tipped off anonymously via the Crimestoppers line to an "item of concern" at the store.

Police responded immediately, but nothing of interest was located.

The road reopened around 1.10pm.