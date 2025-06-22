He is expected in Manukau District Court tomorrow and faces two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are not seeking anyone else.

Police at the scene of the Pakuranga Night Market after two people were critically injured in a serious incident. Photo / Pixelbypearce

Emergency services attended the incident and shut down the market after being called around 6.45pm.

Cordons were put in place as paramedics treated the injured and police looked for the offender.

A witness told the Herald of hearing “screaming” and then saw a group of people gather around a badly injured young man.

“I saw a pool of blood and between the gaps of people’s arms and heads and they were crouching on the ground around one boy,” he said.

“I looked over and saw the stab wound on his lower abdomen . . . people were trying to help apply pressure to the wound and others were ringing the ambulance and police.”

The witness said his younger brother was near where the two injured people when they were stabbed.

“He said it happened so quickly.”

Market organisers recounted how they understood the incident unfolded in a post on social media last night.

An organiser said they were praying for the victims’ speedy recovery and told market attendees to avoid conflict.

“No matter the situation, it’s always best to avoid conflict and not escalate things.

“To our younger friends: no matter what happens, always stay calm. Take a step back – and you’ll find the sky is vast and clear. Don’t let a small moment lead to serious consequences.”