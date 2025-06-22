Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Pakūranga Night Markets stabbing: 23yo hands himself in, faces charges

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police at the scene of the Pakuranga Night Market after two people were critically injured in a serious incident. Photo / Pixelbypearce

Police at the scene of the Pakuranga Night Market after two people were critically injured in a serious incident. Photo / Pixelbypearce

A 23-year-old man has handed himself in to police after a stabbing at Auckland’s Pakūranga Night Markets yesterday.

Two people were critically injured in what police described as an assault at the market on Saturday night.

The pair were now in a stable condition in hospital, police said on Sunday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime