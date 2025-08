Ex-top cop Jevon McSkimming's name suppression ends and NCEA is to be phased out over the next 5 years. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

4 Aug, 2025 04:27 AM 2 mins to read

Ōtara homicide: Teen who died in street brawl named as Greig Kelvin Temarama-Abela

The teenager who died after a street fight in South Auckland has been named by police.

He was 19-year-old Greig Kelvin Temarama-Abela from Auckland.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after the teenager’s death in Ōtara.

Police said they were called to a house on the corner of Bairds Rd and Wymondley Rd shortly before midnight on Friday after reports of a group brawl.