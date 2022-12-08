Luxury cars, like this Ferrari seized in Operation Cincinnati in October 2020, are among the $1 billion worth of criminal assets seized since 2009. Video / NZ Police

A man who police secretly recorded scheming to provide roughly $90 million worth of methamphetamine to the Comancheros motorcycle gang has been sentenced to six years and three months’ prison.

Jie Huang returned to the High Court at Auckland today, four months after a jury found him guilty alongside Comancheros acting national commander Seiana Fakaosilea of two separate conspiracies to import the illegal substance from Fiji and South Africa.

Fakaosilea, who was sentenced alongside other co-defendants last week to 13 years and two months’ prison, was the leader of the drug syndicate. While Huang wasn’t a part of the syndicate himself, his role was to supply the supplier, Justice Neil Campbell noted today.

Police commenced the months-long undercover investigation, dubbed Operation Cincinnati, in 2020 and obtained a warrant to place a recording device in Fakaosilea’s Toyota Corolla.

Jie Huang was arrested as part of Operation Cincinnati, accused of a 600kg methamphetamine importation conspiracy. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In March of that year, the hidden device recorded Fakaosilea talking on the phone to Huang, who he called “Mango”, about purchasing an unknown quantity of the drug from Fiji and smuggling in another “600 key” from South Africa. The South Africa haul alone was estimated during the trial to be worth roughly $90 million, although methamphetamine prices at the time were swinging wildly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the following months, Mr Fakaosilea and [co-defendant] Mr [Richard] Pelikani met with you on numerous occasions,” Justice Campbell said today, adding that he was not convinced they continued to discuss the plan.

Seiana Fakaosilea was leader of the Comancheros gang in 2020 when he conspired with others to import 600kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand from South Africa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

There is no evidence that the importation schemes were ever successfully carried out, the judge also noted today. However, conspiring alone - regardless of outcome - is a crime.

Police concluded Operation Cincinnati in December 2020 with search warrants executed at multiple defendants’ homes. At Huang’s East Tamaki home, which he shared with his parents, authorities found an electronic money counter, a digital scale, baggies containing drug residue, $2240 in cash, 3.15kg of cannabis and a shotgun in the wardrobe of his father’s bedroom.

On the same day his trial was set to begin earlier this year, Huang pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis for sale and money laundering - the result of an Audi vehicle he bought off Trade Me with $87,000 cash. He pleaded not guilty to the two conspiracy charges, along with one count of supplying Fakaosilea with 10 ounces of methamphetamine regarding another transaction that was talked about in recordings.

During today’s hearing, Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey argued the combination of Huang’s offending was important in determining the sentence - particularly in regards to the mix of commercial-level drugs and a firearm.

Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincaide, KC, noted that her client had no previous convictions and had been working for the past year while on bail.

“He has a very good prospect for rehabilitation,” she said, noting that his first time being incarcerated has had a “jarring impact”.

Justice Campbell agreed, noting the defendant’s letter of what he said he accepts to be genuine remorse.

“You say you just want to get back to the community and be a better person for your family,” he said of the letter.

The judge allowed discounts for Huang’s previous good behaviour, for his steps to rehabilitate through a drug and alcohol course and for his guilty pleas on some of the charges. He added time to the sentence due to the multiple drug, firearms and money laundering offences.

Family members waved from the gallery as Huang was led away to begin serving his sentence.



