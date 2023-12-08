National Party leader Christopher Luxon and MP Paul Goldsmith outlined the party's plan to put more restrictions on gangs. Video / Mike Scott

Police have arrested five people, seized cash, a taser and methamphetamine and busted a cannabis growing operation as part of an operation targeting leaders of the Killer Beez gang.

Officers executed four search warrants as part of Operation Bear this week, one in Christchurch and three in the Tasman area.

The Canterbury Organised Crime Unit searched the Christchurch address on Thursday, where they found an indoor cannabis growing operation and seized 61 plants, a taser, and $5000 in cash.

Officers arrested a Killer Beez member and an associate at the address.

Police arrested five associates of the Killer Beez, also seizing cash, meth, cannabis, and a taser during searches of properties in Christchurch, Nelson and Blenheim this week. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police charged a 30-year-old man with being part of an organised criminal group, along with charges for drugs and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear in the Christchurch District Court in two weeks.

A 31-year-old woman who was living at the address was charged with cultivating cannabis. She appeared in the District Court yesterday.

Tasman District police arrested three further Killer Beez associates the same day, after searching an address in Nelson and vehicles in public places in Motueka and Blenheim.

The trio have been charged with conspiracy to supply meth and possession of meth as police have accused them of regularly purchasing it from the Killer Beez to on-sell in Nelson and Blenheim.

A 41-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, both of Nelson, were due to appear in the Nelson District Court today, while a 29-year-old Blenheim man was due to appear in the Blenheim District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, of the Tasman organised crime unit, said police had now charged 12 people associated with the Killer Beez Southern Swarm.

They had been put before the court on charges including participating in an organised criminal group, being involved in conspiracies to supply meth and other drug-dealing around the upper South Island, Dye said.

“Tasman police will continue to use all legal options available to us to investigate those involved in the distribution of methamphetamine,” he said.

“We work hard to disrupt any organised criminal group or gang who prey on the vulnerable in our community, and profit from the sale of controlled drugs.

“We are committed to holding to account those who bring harm to the community through the supply of methamphetamine and we need the help of our community to do so.”

He asked for anyone with information that could help police investigations to come forward.

“Anyone who has any information that may assist in identifying and apprehending dealers of controlled substances ... contact us on 105 or via 111 if you see suspicious activity now.”

Information can also be offered anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







