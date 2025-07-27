Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ’s first SMS blaster attack was orchestrated from China, with help from Auckland teen

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

ASB technology and operations executive general manager David Bullock explains how a common phishing scam works. Video / Dean Purcell

An international university student says he didn’t really understand what he had gotten himself into last July when a stranger on WeChat offered him several thousand dollars to drive around Auckland 10 hours a day with a mysterious electronic device hooked up to his car battery.

It turned out that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save