Desmond Freeman is accused of shooting and killing Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart on August 26 on a propertyoutside the small Victorian town of Porepunkah in the state’s northeast.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Penelope Gifford today confirmed that New Zealand Police received a request for assistance from their “trans-Tasman colleagues”.
“11 Police staff from a specialist workgroup have been deployed to Victoria since Friday. It is not unusual for us to support our Australian counterparts on occasion, where required,” said Gifford.
Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, fled into bushland on foot after the shooting.
Hundreds of specialist police have fanned out across the dense terrain since the shooting to try to capture Freeman.
Victoria’s Deputy Commissioner Russell Barrett said the search was the largest tactical policing operation in Australia’s history. As well as New Zealand, the manhunt has involved officers from every Australian state.
“Over 125 specialist detectives scoured and searched an area in the immediate vicinity of Freeman’s location.