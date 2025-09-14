University of Otago associate professor Stephen Young is with us to discuss these fringe groups, and how we might deal with them in future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Eleven New Zealand police staff have been deployed to Victoria to help their Australian counterparts track down an alleged ‘cop-killer’.

Desmond Freeman is accused of shooting and killing Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart on August 26 on a property outside the small Victorian town of Porepunkah in the state’s northeast.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Penelope Gifford today confirmed that New Zealand Police received a request for assistance from their “trans-Tasman colleagues”.

“11 Police staff from a specialist workgroup have been deployed to Victoria since Friday. It is not unusual for us to support our Australian counterparts on occasion, where required,” said Gifford.

Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, fled into bushland on foot after the shooting.