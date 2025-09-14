The hunt for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman (inset) is ramping up.
Stark new photos from Victoria Police reveal the reality of the ongoing manhunt for alleged cop killer and sovereign citizen Dezi Freeman.
In one photo, a specialist officer lies before a tunnel in fatigues, searching into the dark.
In another, an officer kneels between a cave covered overhead with densebush, while a third shows three officers crouched in a dark, narrow cave.
The photos, released on Sunday, demonstrate the brutal reality of the now weeks-long search for the man accused of shooting and killing Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart on August 26 on a property outside the small Victorian town of Porepunkah in the state’s northeast.
In an update from Sunday, Acting Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Russell Barrett said the massive search operation was still focused on the area around Porepunkah.
A third officer was wounded in the shooting that has rocked the nation and devastated Victoria’s law enforcement community.
Last week, the police and religious and political leaders from across Australia farewelled senior constables Thompson and de Waart-Hottart in two affecting services at the Victorian Police Academy.
Hundreds of officers attended the academy chapel and thousands more watched the services via a livestream.
Through the service for Senior Constable Thompson, a candle burned in the centre of the chapel and Senior Police Chaplain Drew Mellow said it embodied the long-serving officer’s “light, love and legacy”.
“I draw your attention towards the candle burning in the central part of our chapel today,” he said.
“The flicker of the candle reminds us of the ongoing light, love and legacy of Neal John Thompson.