Not guilty pleas for man accused of seriously assaulting Rotorua police officers in cells

Cameron Takuira is accused of assaulting and badly injuring two police officers in the police cells. Photo / Andrew Warner

A man who is accused of seriously assaulting two police officers while he was in the Rotorua Police Station custody centre has appeared in court.

Cameron Takuira, 31, appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Wednesday via audio visual link before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of injuring with intent to injure and two separate charges of intentional damage of a motel and possession of cannabis.

The charges were recently amended by the Crown and Takuira's lawyer, Desmond O'Connor, told Judge Hollister-Jones he needed more time to discuss the charges with his client.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded Takuira in custody to reappear for another case review hearing on May 5 at 2.15pm via audio visual link.

Takuira was charged after two police staff were taken to hospital following an incident at the Rotorua custody centre on October 22.

Police said at the time that staff were assessed at the hospital and released the next day to recover at home.

A police spokeswoman said both officers were now back at work.