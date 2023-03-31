The man carried out at least one sexual assault when his child victim was asleep, the court heard. Photo / 123RF

The man carried out at least one sexual assault when his child victim was asleep, the court heard. Photo / 123RF





WARNING: This story deals with issues of sexual violence and may be upsetting.

A man who raped and sexually abused three young girls over four years has been sent to prison for crimes the judge described as “abhorrent”.

The Northland man – who cannot be named – was first brought before the courts in 2020 on 12 historical charges of sexual abuse, including one of rape, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The three girls were under 12 at the time of the offences, with one as young as 6, and the man was aged between 11 and 16.

He eventually pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and performing an indecent act, but defended the rape charge at trial. However, after several delays, he was found guilty at the end of last year.

In sentencing, before Judge Greg Davis at the Whangārei District Court, emotional victim statements described the impact of the offending.

Crown prosecutor Bernadette O’Connor said the offending was “premeditated” and he took advantage of multiple opportunities to sexually abuse the victims.

“This was not a one-off. It occurred multiple times and across multiple victims. The vulnerability of victims and their age shows a major breach of trust.

“One of the occasions was when a victim was asleep.

“This type of offending goes to the core of a person, it’s a violation. They were children.”

Crown prosecutor Bernadette O'Connor said this type of offending goes "to the core of a person". Photo / John Stone

The man’s lawyer, David Young, said he was “gobsmacked” by a cultural impact report that described an upbringing similar to Once Were Warriors, to which no child should be subjected.

Young said his client had gone to 28 schools around New Zealand, was exposed to antisocial behaviour, and at the time of the offences, was unstable.

“It was a life no one should have lived. He understands he’s going to jail for a long time and offers sincere remorse to victims.”

Judge Davis agreed the man’s upbringing was a significant factor, but the offending had all the hallmarks of predatory behaviour.

“Three victims over a long period of time on more than one incident. This was planned and premeditated. He was very much present, engaged, and triggered.

“You report general remorse. However, he continues to maintain the rape did not happen.

“This behaviour is unacceptable ... and should anyone come before the courts on this type of offending, the court will send a message about how abhorrent this is.”

Judge Davis acknowledged the victims and the amount of psychological work they had to do to reduce the impacts of the assaults.

“I continue to urge you to get the help you need,” he told them. “This is not yours to own, this is his.”

The man was jailed for six years.















