Neighbour on street where teen killed in ‘violent disorder’ plans to leave

Detective Inspector Martin James said the teenager was found “critically injured” on Alexander Ave, and despite the efforts of ambulance staff, he died at the scene.

The scene at Dinwiddie Ave, Napier, where a teenage boy was killed early on Sunday morning. Photo / RNZ / Alexa Cook

A second injured teenager was found at a separate address on Cottrell Cres. He was transported to hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

The incidents are believed to be linked.

On Monday morning the area was quiet, with just two police cars on the street. A scene guard was in place on Alexander Ave, and another car was parked on Dinwiddie Ave.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told RNZ she woke on Sunday morning to the street in lockdown by police, and was told to stay put.

The woman said they were thinking of moving houses before the incident, but now will definitely be leaving the area as they felt scared and unsafe.

Another resident told RNZ they heard young people playing music and talking on Dinwiddie Ave and Alexander Ave late on Saturday night, and there were bottles on the road on Sunday morning.

The scene at Alexander Ave, Napier, where a teenage boy was killed early on Sunday morning. Photo / RNZ / Alexa Cook

Police appealed for anyone who had photos or videos of the party or the fight to get in touch.

“A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why,” James said.

“We urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Avenue.”