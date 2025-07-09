Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Mt Albert murder trial: Ex-partner says Chrishan Raju was jealous of her male friend before stabbing

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Police remain at the scene of a Mt Albert Kāinga Ora estate where a person died on Monday afternoon. Video / Ben Dickens

“You’re not f***ing leaving me, baby. You’re not going with that c***.

“... I’m going to shank him up.”

Those were among the words murder defendant Chrishan Raju told then-partner Georgina Hellawell on the day he stabbed her male friend to death, the woman told jurors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime