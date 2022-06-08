Jordan Para (left), Anthony Peeti, Bernard Monk, Michelle Monk and Odean Thompson. Photo / NZME

Five people are on trial in Rotorua after an attempt to take back a loaned caravan resulted in a clash that left three people injured at a Western Bay of Plenty property.

One victim suffered significant injuries including multiple fractures, head wounds and a pierced shoulder, the High Court heard today.

Michelle Monk, Jordan Para, Anthony Peeti and Odean Thompson are on trial, all denying a charge of aggravated burglary. It's alleged the four were involved in the attack on January 25 last year.

Denying the same charge is Bernard Monk, brother of Michelle, who allegedly organised for the other four offenders to make the visit but remained in Auckland.

On the first day of the trial, both the defence and the Crown said the purpose of the visit was to collect a caravan owned by Bernard Monk, who had loaned it to the property's occupant, Mark Breingan - a former friend.

Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliam told the jury the four offenders travelled to the McLaren Falls Rd property in two vehicles.

Peeti and Para drove from the Rangitīkei town of Hunterville early that morning, while Monk and Thompson travelled from Auckland.

Two other men travelled to the property in the same car as Peeti and Para. The pair

are not facing trial, having already pleaded guilty to the charge.

McWilliam presented CCTV photographs he said showed the two vehicles, a BMW and Holden Commodore, travelling in a convoy to the address at around 10.30am.

At the property was Breingan, who was the target of the attack, the Crown said. At some point during the visit, an altercation ensued.

Breingan suffered "deep lacerations to his skull and fractures to his nose and eye," McWilliam said. He also suffered a deep puncture wound on his shoulder, where an object entered his back. Breingan's partner lost a tooth, while his nephew suffered minor injuries.

Police who attended the scene discovered broken golf clubs, pots and pans and destroyed security cameras.

McWilliam alleged Bernard Monk arranged for Para and Peeti to attend the caravan recovery. He described the pair as "the muscle" of the operation.

"The use of violence on that day was a real and probable likelihood and consequence of sending those men there."

The four lawyers for the defendants all say their clients are not guilty of the charge.

Counsel Scott McColgan, acting for Bernard Monk, told the court the violence that occurred at the property was not from Monk's direction. All he wished to do was lawfully uplift his property, McColgan said.

Counsel Gowan Duff, acting for Michelle Monk, said her presence at the property was lawful and she was not responsible for any assault.

Counsel Bill Nabney, acting for Peeti, said his client was present at the property for a lawful purpose.

Counsel David Bates, acting for Para, said his client was not aware of the full circumstances behind the visit but agreed to drive to the property to assist with the uplift of the caravan.

The trial was scheduled to get underway on Tuesday but was delayed after a juror tested positive for Covid-19, while two others were discharged for other reasons.

The trial continues. It is expected to last three weeks.