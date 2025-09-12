Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Maya Moore guilty of arson and firearms charges after blazes at two Wairarapa properties

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Maya Moore has been found guilty of torching two properties in October 2022 after a farming fallout.

Maya Moore has been found guilty of torching two properties in October 2022 after a farming fallout.

A woman who chose not to attend her trial on serious arson charges has been found guilty by a jury.

Maya Moore wasn’t in the Wellington District Court yesterday to hear the jury’s verdict on all nine charges, including five of arson and one of attempted arson, as well

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save