Wairarapa farmers recount waking to fire in Maya Moore arson trial

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Maya Moore (right) denies charges relating to fires at two properties in Wards Line, near Greytown, in October 2022. The fires destroyed both houses on the properties. Photos/ Supplied.

A farmer says he feared he was under attack after being woken by a fire in the early hours of the morning.

Farmer David Morrison told the Wellington District Court how he had leapt from the bed of his Wards Line home, near Greytown, after his partner, Sandra

