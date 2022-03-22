Donglan Wu pleaded guilty at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

A woman previously charged with attempted murder after a stabbing one year ago in West Auckland has instead pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Donglan Wu was arrested last March after police were called to a Moire Rd address in Massey in March last year. Another woman was found at the address with stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The two were known to each other, police said at the time.

Appearing at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, Wu pleaded guilty through an interpreter before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the attempted murder charge will remain in place for now but will be dropped at her sentencing hearing, scheduled for June.

Defence counsel Graeme Newell asked for a psychological report before the sentencing hearing, suggesting it might provide some mitigation for Wu and help in determining her needs in terms of programmes she might be able to participate in while in prison.

Justice Fitzgerald approved the request.

Wu had been set to go to trial in September.