A 61-year-old Head Hunters member has been charged with unlawful possession of a stick of gelignite after a raid on a rural West Auckland property early yesterday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A senior patched Head Hunters gang member appeared in court this afternoon, one day after police said he was caught with a dynamite-like high-powered explosive paste that the New Zealand Defence Force was called in to dispose of.

The 61-year-old was arrested following an early-morning raid on a rural West Auckland property yesterday and charged with unlawful possession of a stick of gelignite, also known as jelly. He was also charged with possession of a cannabis plant.

He stood in the dock today with his arms folded in front of him as he appeared in Waitākere District Court before Judge Lisa Tremewan, who denied his request to be released on bail. The Bail Act restricts reporting of what was said during the hearing.

Defence lawyer Steven Lack sought interim name suppression for his client, which was granted.

A 48-year-old co-defendant described by police as an associate of the gang appeared immediately after the 61-year-old, also charged with possession of the explosive paste.

Police did not oppose his bail application, but conditions included that he does not associate with the co-accused or possess firearms or explosives, and that he lives at a different address. He also received interim name suppression.

Residents living near the Massey residence were not evacuated last night after the discovery of the explosive material during the raid, but many would have heard a loud noise as the material was disposed of, police said.

“As a safety precaution the search was paused for a brief period of time so that the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team who were called to the scene could safely dispose of the gelignite,” Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said yesterday.

“We are aware residents will have heard the sound of the item being disposed of by the EOD team. This action was to ensure the safety of our staff at the scene, and members of the wider community.”

The search warrant was part of Operation Colbalt, a nationwide crackdown on gangs that was launched in July and has resulted in over 28,000 charges laid.

In addition to the explosive paste and the cannabis plant, authorities said they also found ammunition and “a highly sophisticated piece of equipment which appears to be used to copy or manufacture forged security cards or similar”. However, no charges have as yet been filed regarding those alleged items.

“Investigations will continue ... and police cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result,” Schmid said in a statement.

If convicted of the explosives possession charges, each man could face up to four years’ imprisonment. The cannabis plant charge carries a maximum punishment of three months’ imprisonment and a $500 fine.

Both men were ordered to appear in court again on May 1, at which point pleas are expected to be entered and name suppression will be readdressed.