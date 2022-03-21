Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
CrimeUpdated

Manukau shopping mall pedestrians injured: More charges laid against alleged driver

Quick Read
Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

NZ Herald
By Open Justice Multimedia Journalist, Auckland, Ellen Thompson.

The woman arrested after five pedestrians were injured at an Auckland shopping mall is facing further charges.

The woman, who has name suppression, was remanded in custody overnight after appearing in Manukau District Court yesterday.

She was initially charged with one count of reckless driving causing injury but three additional reckless driving charges were laid today, plus a charge of engaging in family violence when a protection order is in place.

Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

One of the pedestrians was critically injured and another three were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. A fifth suffered moderate injuries and was treated at the scene.

The woman is due to reappear in court this afternoon.

Read More