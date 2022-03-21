Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

The woman arrested after five pedestrians were injured at an Auckland shopping mall is facing further charges.

The woman, who has name suppression, was remanded in custody overnight after appearing in Manukau District Court yesterday.

She was initially charged with one count of reckless driving causing injury but three additional reckless driving charges were laid today, plus a charge of engaging in family violence when a protection order is in place.

Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

One of the pedestrians was critically injured and another three were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. A fifth suffered moderate injuries and was treated at the scene.

The woman is due to reappear in court this afternoon.