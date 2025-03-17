However, on Tuesday, Justice Graham Lang addressed the jury via video link from the High Court at Auckland, informing them the trial could not proceed.

Justice Christine Gordon, who had been presiding over the case, was forced to step down due to illness. She also determined the trial would take significantly longer than expected, potentially running into Easter weekend, making it impossible to continue.

“She is of the view the trial must be brought to an end,” Justice Lang said.

Over the past week, key witnesses – including Mackey’s daughter, wife, the tenant of the Iwitaua Rd property, and the officer in charge – had given evidence. They will be required to testify again when the case is retried.

All three of the accused have now been remanded back in custody.

With the High Court in Whangārei fully booked until 2025, it is unlikely the retrial will take place before 2026.

Justice Lang conveyed Justice Gordon’s gratitude to the jury, acknowledging their commitment in working extended hours, starting early and taking shorter breaks to accommodate the heavy workload.

“She has asked to relay her personal thanks,” he said. “The criminal justice system could not function without people like you.”

The jury was discharged, and a new trial date will be scheduled at the next High Court callover on March 28.

