Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Mangamuka murder trial ends abruptly, retrial unlikely this year

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Denise Michelle Davis (left) and Quinntinn Davis were remanded back into custody until a new trial date is set. Photo / NZME

Denise Michelle Davis (left) and Quinntinn Davis were remanded back into custody until a new trial date is set. Photo / NZME

A murder trial into its second week has been unexpectedly brought to an end.

Quinntinn Davis, his wife Denise Davis and their nephew Joshua Tana had been on trial in the High Court at Whangārei, accused of murdering Euan Mackey in March 2023.

Mackey died at a house on Iwitaua Rd in Mangamuka after allegedly being stabbed five times by Quinntinn Davis over an alleged property dispute.

The trial, in its seventh day, had so far heard from four of the 31 witnesses the Crown intended to call.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Graham Lang addressed the jury via video link from the High Court at Auckland, informing them the trial could not proceed.

Justice Christine Gordon, who had been presiding over the case, was forced to step down due to illness. She also determined the trial would take significantly longer than expected, potentially running into Easter weekend, making it impossible to continue.

“She is of the view the trial must be brought to an end,” Justice Lang said.

Over the past week, key witnesses – including Mackey’s daughter, wife, the tenant of the Iwitaua Rd property, and the officer in charge – had given evidence. They will be required to testify again when the case is retried.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All three of the accused have now been remanded back in custody.

With the High Court in Whangārei fully booked until 2025, it is unlikely the retrial will take place before 2026.

Justice Lang conveyed Justice Gordon’s gratitude to the jury, acknowledging their commitment in working extended hours, starting early and taking shorter breaks to accommodate the heavy workload.

“She has asked to relay her personal thanks,” he said. “The criminal justice system could not function without people like you.”

The jury was discharged, and a new trial date will be scheduled at the next High Court callover on March 28.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.

Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime