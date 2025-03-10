Denise Michelle Davis and Quinntinn Davis in the High Court at Whangarei where they are on trial, with a third man who has image suppression, for the murder of Euan Mackey (insert). Photo / Shannon Pitman
The Crown says a dispute over a property led to the fatal stabbing of Mangamuka father of four Euan Mackey.
Quinntinn Davis, Denise Davis and Joshua Tana are now on trial charged with his murder in March last year.
The defence claims self-defence and denies any premeditated plan to harm Mackey.
An alleged dispute over a Mangamuka property escalated into a brutal stabbing, leaving Euan Mackey bleeding to death in a driveway – an act the Crown described as “frenzied, manic”.
Now Quinntinn Davis, 51, Denise Davis, 41, and Joshua Tana, 39, are all on trial in the High Court at Whangārei.
All three have been charged with the 59-year-old father of four’s murder, while Denise also faces possession of an offensive weapon and Tana two charges of male assaults female and one of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The court heard on Monday there was an alleged grievance around a whānau house in Mangamuka where Mackey’s daughter, Tegan Mackey, lived with her children.
The property in Iwitaua Rd, known as the main house, has two shared driveways with several cabins on another area of the site linked to the Davis whānau.
Tegan’s father, Euan, lived nearby with his wife, Adrianne, on SH1 while the Davises lived around the corner in Abraham Rd.
The Crown said in the weeks prior, Denise allegedly turned up at the main house, walked in unannounced and started talking to Tegan about a horse and then switched tangents to say the house belonged to the Davis whānau.
Denise also allegedly said the Mackeys were not welcome in Mangamuka and that her husband wanted to stab and kill Euan.
“Quite frankly, there was nothing they could do to save Mr Mackey,” Annandale said.
While Quinntinn is considered the principal offender, the Crown says Denise and Tana are equally guilty.
“Someone who helps the principal offender to commit the offence or encourages, lends their support to the principal offender’s commission of offence, is also and equally guilty of the criminal offence,” Annandale said.
Self-defence: ‘He acted instinctively’
Quinntinn’s lawyer, Nicola Manning, told the jury her client does not deny he was at the address with the knife.
Manning said the footage did not show the lead-up to the stabbing in which Quinntinn will allege he was attacked and therefore acted in self-defence.
“He says when he stabs Mr Mackey he was first attacked by him. He acted instinctively from the attack.
“The footage is not the full story,” Manning said.
Denise’s lawyer, Julie Young, said she did not know her husband had a knife and the offence was “spur of the moment”.
“Denise is neither a party to a plan or a party any other way. She did have a knife, but she had no intention to use it as a harmful purpose. She certainly didn’t want to encourage, assist or incite,” Young said.
Tana’s lawyer, Sumudu Thode, said in opening statements he, too, never participated in a plan to murder Euan.
Thode said her client never intended to cause serious harm to Euan when he kicked him.
The trial is expected to run for three weeks before Justice Christine Gordon.
