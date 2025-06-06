Huaki snr had allegedly made a derogatory remark about the couple’s alleged ties to the Mongrel Mob.
The man, a member of Mangu Kaha, a gang associated with the Black Power, took exception to the comment. The couple left, but not before the man made threats to return.
A short time later, they returned with a gun and fought with partygoers on the street. During the fight, the man knocked Huaki snr unconscious, while the woman hit Hemi in the head several times with the gun.
They went back to their house and then returned to the party a final time.
The man claimed he returned to the party to find $2000 cash that had earlier fallen out of his bumbag.
“The loss of the money, in combination with the disrespect you believed you had been shown, motivated you to go back to the address and assert your authority,” Justice La Hood said.
Arriving at the house, the man racked the gun and said “cheeky c****” to those seated under a gazebo.
As the group advanced on the man, he fired one shot, followed by three more, hitting Hemi in the lower abdomen, groin and leg, the judge said.
As he fled down the driveway, he let off another shot at torso height, which struck and fatally wounded Rawiri.
Justice La Hood said the man knew the risks that were involved when he fired the gun.
“It was a situation of your own making.”
Celebration turns to tragedy
After reading the victim impact statements, the judge said it was clear Rawiri was a generous, kind, and humble father, brother, uncle, and cousin. The type of person who brought people together, he said.
In mitigation, Hall sought discounts for her client’s attempts to admit to manslaughter a year before his trial.
Credit for the months spent on electronically monitored bail, his remorse, rehabilitative prospects and difficult background, which led him to gang life, should also be applied, she submitted.
Justice La Hood said that while the man appeared remorseful for shooting Rawiri and deserved credit for trying to admit manslaughter before the trial, remorse for shooting Hemi would have been reflected in a guilty plea – which he did not enter.
He also continued to deny aspects of the offending by telling the presentence report writer he’d fired two shots at Hemi and suggested someone else had fired the third.
But Justice La Hood said it was clear the man was engaging well in rehabilitation and was committed to reconnecting with his culture.
Taking all factors into account, he sentenced the man to eight years’ imprisonment.
There were murmurs of discontent from Rawiri and Hemi’s supporters in the public gallery as the sentence was announced.
Outside court, Kain said the whānau weren’t happy with the man’s sentence and the prospect that, with good behaviour, he could be released from jail within a few years.
