Man charged in connection with six dairy robberies in Hamilton

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to six aggravated robberies at Hamilton dairies and superettes.
He was found while police executed a search warrant at a Hamilton East house on Saturday morning.
Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said there had been six aggravated and attempted aggravated robberies of dairies and superettes across Hamilton between August 7 and 10.
The accused has been charged in relation to all of them.
As well as facing charges of aggravated robbery - allegedly being armed with a hammer - he also faces charges of assault with intent to rob.
He also faces a charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle - a Mazda - on August 9.
McBeth said "other evidential material" was also found and seized during the search warrant.
She thanked the public for helping provide information that led to the identification of those involved.
Inquiries were continuing into finding other men also believed to be involved.