Lots of donations after theft from Kāpiti Community Foodbank

Kerry Lovell (left) was thankful for Chris and Melinda Leatham's generous foodbank donation.

Kāpiti Community Foodbank has been humbled by community support after a burglary saw their shipping container cleaned out of food.

The foodbank is located inside the Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre where it has food stored in a few rooms.

Outside it has a shipping container that stores food for longer-term and can be used when stocks run low.

But the container was broken into and a large amount of food stolen which shocked the community.

Foodbank co-ordinator Kerry Lovell said the community had rallied behind the charity and a large amount of food had been donated ensuring stocks were better than before.

"It has been absolutely amazing and means we'll get through to the Rotary collection in May, which is wonderful.

"We're very blessed.

"Mitre 10 Mega had loaned a trailer which had been filled with food three times at Pak'nSave Kāpiti.

There had been food donations from Paraparaumu School, Paraparaumu College, Kāpiti College, Chelsea House Early Childhood Centre, Harcourts, Kāpiti Community Corrections, various churches and individuals as well as online financial donations.

A very kind gesture was an impressive $10,000 donation from the Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust which aims to help youth in the Wellington region.

"Chris and Melinda reside in Kāpiti with their large blended family and they are keen to give back to the local community.

"We can't thank Chris and Melinda enough for this generous donation."

There had been offers of food support from St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army but that was respectfully declined because of the large amount of food already received.

Lovell said police had been in contact and told her that two people had been arrested in relation to the theft.

Some of the food had been returned.

Security had been beefed up at the shipping container.

Publicity about the theft had also highlighted the foodbank's need for new premises as the community centre is closing because it is no longer fit for purpose.

"We've had some replies after the story appeared in the Kāpiti News."