Court documents note that Singh, who weighed approximately 46kg, first found himself in an altercation with the teenager. Tangira quickly jumped in to join in on the attack.
“He grabbed Mr Singh by the rear of his hi-vis vest and swung him around and proceeded to forcefully punch him repeatedly in the face,” the agreed summary of facts for Tangira states.
Singh fell to the ground, bleeding from his facial injuries, before scrambling to his work car and trying to escape the scene. The teenager jumped on the bonnet, trying to stop him.
“During the pursuit of Mr Singh, Mr Tangira’s hand was shut in the door of the vehicle,” court documents state. “After this, Mr Tangira tried to reach Mr Singh through the back of the vehicle.
“When Mr Singh was eventually pulled from the vehicle, the assault by [the teen] and Mr Tangira continued.”
He was punched, kicked and stomped on, knocking out his teeth and breaking his jaw in multiple places. His skull, cheekbones and orbital sockets sustained multiple fractures and he suffered significant brain damage, a post-mortem exam would later reveal.
“Footwear impressions showed kicking- and stomping-type damage to his face, throat and neck,” documents state.
“His loss has torn us apart in ways that cannot be repaired. We cry ourselves to sleep. We avoid celebrations. There’s a silence in our home now - a heaviness, a void that will never be filled.”
‘Extreme and unacceptable’
Defence lawyer Vivienne Feyen submitted a letter of apology to the court from her client.
Tangira has admitted from the outset that he was present during Singh’s death but he continues to deny that he was responsible for the fatal blows, she noted.
“He fully recognises the irreparable harm,” she said of his letter.
She asked for a non-parole period of around 11 years, taking into account discounts for his remorse, rehabilitation efforts, background and guilty plea on the first day of his scheduled jury trial.
Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock agreed that Tangira should receive some discounts for his guilty plea and for having been raised in a violent home. But the judge should consider a longer minimum term given the “extreme violence and gratuitousness” of the attack, she said.
She characterised the defendant as having minimised his involvement and showing no real remorse.
Justice Venning agreed that his remorse letter did not seem genuine.
The summary of facts do not suggest Tangira participated in the head stomps after Singh was dragged from his car, he acknowledged. But in a case so gratuitous and sustained, it’s not appropriate to make fine distinctions about which attacker was the most culpable, he determined.
“You had a number of opportunities to stop the assault ... but you carried on,” the judge explained. “Your continued involvement would have no doubt encouraged your co-accused.”
Justice Venning described Tangira as a “physically imposing man” while the victim was thin and of small stature.
He adopted the Crown’s proposal of a 15-year starting point, then allowed only two modest reductions: nine months for his guilty plea and six months for his upbringing.
He declined discounts for remorse and rehabilitation efforts, noting that Tangira has a long criminal record that includes past convictions for violence.
“You had opportunities to change your life in the past ... but you failed to take them up,” he explained, adding that the normalisation of violence in his childhood could not explain his actions that morning.
“You must have known the violence against Mr Singh was extreme and unacceptable.”
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
