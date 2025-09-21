Advertisement
Kaitāia woman Kimberley Dow sentenced for role in international website hosting scam

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The scammers contacted people who were having website issues and Kaitāia woman Kimberley Dow's bank account was used for payment. Photo / 123rf

A woman’s financial hardship and digital skills led her to take up a promising job offer, but it quickly unravelled and left her with money laundering convictions.

Kimberley Dow, 36, appeared for sentencing in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday on charges related to her role in an international scam.

