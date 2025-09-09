Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei couple scammed out of savings as police issue fraud warning

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police have urged caution after an elderly couple was convinced by a fraudster to hand over Eftpos cards. Photo / 123rf

Police have urged caution after an elderly couple was convinced by a fraudster to hand over Eftpos cards. Photo / 123rf

An elderly couple had tens of thousands of dollars drained from their accounts after a fraudster convinced them to place Eftpos cards and pin numbers in their mailbox.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said an investigation was under way after the money disappeared from the couple’s accounts over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save