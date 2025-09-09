Police have urged caution after an elderly couple was convinced by a fraudster to hand over Eftpos cards. Photo / 123rf

An elderly couple had tens of thousands of dollars drained from their accounts after a fraudster convinced them to place Eftpos cards and pin numbers in their mailbox.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said an investigation was under way after the money disappeared from the couple’s accounts over the weekend.

The pair had been contacted by phone about replacing their bank cards. They were told to put them in the mailbox for collection as well as hand over their pin details.

Pilmer, the Whangārei area investigations manager, said the couple was “really distraught”.

“It’s appalling behaviour where trusting members of the community have been deceived to the point their hard-earned money is being taken.”