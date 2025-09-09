Police were alerted about the elaborate scheme on Monday. Pilmer urged the community to be vigilant.
He asked families and neighbours to check in on each other.
Fraudsters could be convincing and come across as confident and persuasive, he said.
“No matter how persuasive they are, no bank will ask you to put your Eftpos cards in the letterbox.”
Pilmer said there could be others who had been targeted but may not have come forward.
“The last thing we need right now is other people in the community falling victim to this offending.
“If you’re contacted, hang up immediately and instead contact the bank yourself.”
He said anyone who has been contacted in similar circumstances and has handed over their bank cards should make a report online or call 105.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.