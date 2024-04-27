The hospitals are being asked to save an unrealistic amount of money, there is a shortage of GP's and a third of NZDF's navy ships aren't being used due to staffing shortages.





WARNING: This article discusses child grooming and abuse that may be upsetting to some readers.

A bus driver who groomed a boy through their mutual interest in toy cars took the child into an isolated room at a retirement village and kissed him.

Robert Vercoe, 71, of Kaitāia, was charged with one count of doing an indecent act with a boy aged between 12 and 16 following an incident in 2021.

While Vercoe pleaded not guilty to the charge, a jury found him guilty at a trial held earlier this year, and last week he was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court by Judge John McDonald.

Robert Vercoe, 71, of Kaitāia, drove a school bus. File photo / NZME

The court heard Vercoe lived in a pensioner village and was driving the local school bus when he befriended the 13-year-old boy. The child would visit him at the village and they would discuss their interests in toy cars.

On November 21, 2021, the boy went to Vercoe’s to show him three new cars but Vercoe eventually led the boy into a bedroom where he kissed him twice on the lips before the child pushed him away.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the boy said he didn’t want to get Vercoe in trouble, but he also didn’t want him to do this to anyone else.

He had a profound respect for the elderly, having spent most of his life around them, however, the experience had left his perspective frayed.

“What happened affected my trust and perspective on the people I get along with the most and I no longer trust elderly people immediately,” the boy said.

Vercoe’s lawyer Martin Hislop said there was still some dispute over the placement of the kiss which his client claimed was on the cheek to cheer the boy up.

“Of course, there is a denial of where it occurred. Whether it was on the side of the face or lips there is insight into what has been caused.

The boy went to see the older man to show him his new toy cars.

“He feels bad about what he has caused, that is genuinely how he feels. He wishes the best for the victim and his family.”

Judge McDonald found the offence reasonably serious given the age disparity and the signs of grooming.

A pre-sentence report also noted there had been concerns about his association with young boys raised in the past.

“Cars and a 13-year-old boy you had sexual feelings for.

“I am firmly of the view you were grooming him in the hope of starting and continuing a sexual relationship with him, it had all the classic indicators.

“I don’t want you to think this was a bit of harmless fun, it was not.”

Judge McDonald said he believed Vercoe should go to prison however he was bound by the law and sentenced him to eight months home detention with some final words.

“You offend against a young person again, there will be no question it will be prison, so you’re on notice.”

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.