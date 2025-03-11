Over three months it’s alleged it progressed to a more serious incident of digitally penetrating her.

The girl said in an evidential interview played in court that she did not think the alleged incidents were serious enough to report.

She also told the court she felt uncomfortable with what was allegedly going on but feared if she said something, she would lose his coaching.

“The majority of the time I would try to avoid him once I realised what he was doing was not okay,” she said in evidence.

However, defence lawyer John Munro submitted the girl was obsessed with her coach and had set about creating lies over jealousy.

Two parents of other students in the team gave evidence it was clear the girl was obsessed with the man, but also did not condone the fact he did nothing to stop her behaviour.

“It was pretty obvious to me she had a teenage crush on ... she was pretty much infatuated with him and always wanting his attention,” one parent said.

The jury retired to consider their verdicts around 4pm on Monday and were released at 5pm.

They returned at 9am on Tuesday to continue deliberations and returned majority not guilty verdicts on all charges at around 4pm.

Judge Gene Tomlinson acknowledged how difficult it had been for the jury to reach their decision.

“Making decisions that affect people’s lives is really difficult. It is something that is required of our citizens.

“It is not easy and there is such little recognition for jurors and all you get is a heartfelt thanks, it is not easy. It is hard,” Judge Tomlinson said.

The seven charges were dismissed and a permanent name suppression hearing will be held in coming weeks.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.