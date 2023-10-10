Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Judge Kevin Phillips slams community detention as he sentences Gisborne recidivist drink-driver

Gisborne Herald
By Sarah Curtis
5 mins to read
Judge Kevin Phillips was presiding in the Gisborne District Court last week. Photo / Alex Burton

Judge Kevin Phillips was presiding in the Gisborne District Court last week. Photo / Alex Burton

Community detention is a “nonsense” sentence, devoid of any real punishment, a visiting judge to Gisborne has said while imposing a unique variation of it on a recidivist drink-driver.

Instead of restricting the man’s freedom

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime