Tutai responded to the accusation by stabbing her repeatedly with a knife he had retrieved from the kitchen in the Te Atatū Peninsula home where they were both staying with her family. The 27-year-old died that same day as paramedics rushed her to the hospital.
Details of the vicious attack, which took place one year ago this month, have been disclosed for the first time following the 30-year-old defendant’s guilty plea to murder yesterday.
Tutai had been set to go to trial next month in the High Court at Auckland. Justice Mathew Downs instead remanded him back in custody to await sentencing in November. Hai’s extended family quietly filled the courtroom gallery as the brief hearing took place.
The two had first started dating in 2012 but were separated and sleeping in different bedrooms at the time of the stabbing.
“Towards the end of the [birthday] evening, there were indications of conflict between the pair based on mistrust of Ms Hai by Mr Tutai,” court documents state.
The next day, at around 6.45am, Hai asked about the missing Nintendo console, which triggered “a short verbal argument” followed by the knife attack.
A pathologist would later count seven deep stab wounds, including ones to her neck and chest that would have been fatal and a wound to her arm described as “potentially fatal”. She also suffered a deep stab wound to her back and four shallower wounds.
Two children and the victim’s mother were also at the home as the stab wounds were inflicted.
“Upon hearing her daughter’s scream, Ms Hai’s mother ran towards her, and as she did, she observed Mr Tutai remove the knife from her body,” court documents state. “She (mother) then tried to drag her daughter away in an attempt to help her.
“At this point Mr Tutai has phoned the Police Communication Centre advising the call taker that he had stabbed his ex-partner and that she was dying.”
When police arrived, they told Tutai multiple times to drop the knife and come out peacefully, but he refused, the summary of facts states.
“Police had to use force to detain and arrest him,” authorities said.
Hai, known by the nickname Naz, devoted her life to her son and had recently obtained her real estate licence in a step towards building a bright future with him, friends and family previously told the Herald.