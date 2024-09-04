Emergency responders rushed to the West Auckland home around 7.15am last September 11 to find the mother in critical condition. Tutai still had the knife in his hand.

“I already know what I did was wrong,” he told police at the scene.

Jaykob Tutai appears in the High Court at Auckland, charged with the murder of ex-partner Nazia Hai. Photo / Michael Craig

Tutai later admitted while in custody to having been the one who stabbed his ex but declined to make a formal statement, according to the agreed summary of facts for the case.

The two had first started dating in 2012 but were separated and sleeping in different bedrooms at the time of the stabbing.

“Towards the end of the [birthday] evening, there were indications of conflict between the pair based on mistrust of Ms Hai by Mr Tutai,” court documents state.

The next day, at around 6.45am, Hai asked about the missing Nintendo console, which triggered “a short verbal argument” followed by the knife attack.

A pathologist would later count seven deep stab wounds, including ones to her neck and chest that would have been fatal and a wound to her arm described as “potentially fatal”. She also suffered a deep stab wound to her back and four shallower wounds.

Two children and the victim’s mother were also at the home as the stab wounds were inflicted.

“Upon hearing her daughter’s scream, Ms Hai’s mother ran towards her, and as she did, she observed Mr Tutai remove the knife from her body,” court documents state. “She (mother) then tried to drag her daughter away in an attempt to help her.

“At this point Mr Tutai has phoned the Police Communication Centre advising the call taker that he had stabbed his ex-partner and that she was dying.”

When police arrived, they told Tutai multiple times to drop the knife and come out peacefully, but he refused, the summary of facts states.

“Police had to use force to detain and arrest him,” authorities said.

Hai, known by the nickname Naz, devoted her life to her son and had recently obtained her real estate licence in a step towards building a bright future with him, friends and family previously told the Herald.

“Naz had a bright future ahead of her,” sister Shazia Peri said. “She was doing all this for her baby boy. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for him. He was her world.”

The Epsom Girls’ Grammar alumnus loved netball, cooking and visiting family in the Far North.

“She was selfless, carefree, vibrant, always wanted to make everyone happy – just an all-round beautiful soul in and out,” her sister said. “She will be missed by so many people.”

