Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of Waitematā CIB speaks to media in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

A 2025 trial date has been set for three Auckland men jointly charged with the murder of teen Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, who vanished in April last year.

The men - a 26-year-old Dairy Flat resident, a 26-year-old Bayview resident and a 20-year-old Swanson resident - appeared together in the dock at the High Court at Auckland for the first time today for a brief administrative hearing.

During the hearing, not guilty pleas were entered on their behalves and their lawyers indicated they intend to ask for name suppression to continue.

Justice Mathew Downs set a five-week trial date for October next year.

Mamfredos-Nair, 19, was last seen at Birdwood Reserve in Rānui, West Auckland on April 21, 2023. Police launched a homicide investigation in August and scoured a Dairy Flat, North Auckland property in October.

Police spent months trying to solve the disappearance of West Auckland teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair. Photo / NZ Police

But his disappearance remained unresolved for nine months before authorities found his remains last month in Dairy Flat.

Court documents allege he was killed in Orewa.

