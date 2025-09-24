Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Jade Oldridge sentenced for her role in the death of partner Dean Kahukiwa

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jade Arohanui Oldridge, 29, at her sentencing in the High Court at Wellington in relation to the death of her partner Dean Kahukiwa (insert) in September 2023. Photo / Catherine Hutton.

Jade Arohanui Oldridge, 29, at her sentencing in the High Court at Wellington in relation to the death of her partner Dean Kahukiwa (insert) in September 2023. Photo / Catherine Hutton.

The lawyer for a woman whose Mongrel Mob partner was shot dead after she asked her her uncle to “smash” him says she was under threat and had no way of knowing how events would unfold.

Jade Arohanui Oldridge, 29, was today sentenced in the High Court at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save