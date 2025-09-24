The extent of the family’s loss was evident in the victim impact statement prepared by Kahukiwa’s brother, Wayne Tohiariki, on behalf of the family.
The statement, which was read out at the earlier sentencing, made it clear the family were not only deeply saddened by Kahukiwa’s death, but hold Oldridge responsible for setting off the chain of events that led to it.
“I hope the justice system sees Jade for what she is and what she did,” it said.
At sentencing, Justice Karen Grau acknowledged that while she understood the family’s view, Oldridge’s involvement in sending the texts was to have Kauhkiwa beaten up and she did not expect him to be seriously injured or killed.
Crown prosecutor Emma Ferrier said while the court had to be mindful of the charge the defendant was being sentenced for, it could also take into account the injury involved - being the death of Kahukiwa in his own home.
She also noted the aggravating features in the case involved, including the vigilante action and the degree of premeditation by sending multiple text messages.
In mitigation, Justice Grau acknowledged that Oldridge had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty. She also allowed a discount for Oldridge’s immaturity, saying that explained, in part, her decision to contact family members in the way she had.
But she did not accept Oldridge had shown remorse, suggesting she’d attempted to distance herself from the offending and didn’t accept the summary of facts she’d pleaded guilty to.
Justice Grau did accept that Oldridge felt sorrow for the loss of her partner, noting that situations involving domestic violence were often complex.
Adopting a starting point of two years’ jail, the judge reduced that to 16 months, leaving open the option of a non-custodial sentence.
The Crown submitted that a sentence of home detention was the least restrictive, while the defence argued that a sentence of community detention was a more practical alternative, placing less strain on Oldridge’s whānau, whom she would be living with.
Justice Grau noted that while she had some concerns about an electronically monitored sentence, Corrections had recommended Oldridge be given that opportunity.
“In my view, a sentence of community detention with intensive supervision is the least restrictive outcome,” adding that it had the best prospects of success.
In sentencing Oldridge to six months’ community detention with a nightly curfew, coupled with 24 months’ intensive supervision, the judge warned Oldridge that any issues of non-compliance risked her being sent to jail.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.