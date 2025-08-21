Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foxton murder: Four sentenced for Mongrel Mob member Dean Kahukiwa’s death

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

William Hines (left) and Quentin Waho-Marsden (right) have been sentenced for the 2023 killing of Dean Kahukiwa (centre).

William Hines (left) and Quentin Waho-Marsden (right) have been sentenced for the 2023 killing of Dean Kahukiwa (centre).

A ratbag, a funny guy, and even a s***head sometimes - that’s how the family of murdered Mongrel Mob member Dean Kahukiwa remembered him in court today.

Kahukiwa, known by loved ones as Deanie boy or D-RED, was shot five times in his Horowhenua home in September 2023, in retribution

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save