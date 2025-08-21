Prosecutor Emma Ferrier told the court it was a brutal, cruel, depraved killing which involved shooting a man in his home a number of times.
She described the events as vigilantism and the fire had been lit to dispose of evidence which linked Waho-Marsden and others to the killing.
The Crown sought a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.
Defence lawyer Stephen Winter said the arson of the house wasn’t sophisticated and had bordered on the amateurish.
He suggested there were a number of mitigating factors, including a guilty plea.
The cultural report prepared for his client made for sad reading and outlined his background, which explained how he had ended up in court.
As a result of reading that report, he said Waho-Marsden had thought about his background and had begun attempts at rehabilitation, including enrolling in a course at Hawkes Bay Prison which gave him access to his culture.
In sentencing, Justice Grau said that because of the nature of the offending, a 17-year minimum period of imprisonment applied, unless it was found to be manifestly excessive.
Despite a personal history which included offending from the age of 11 and being uplifted by child services, coupled with his guilty plea, the judge said there was not enough to suggest the minimum period of imprisonment was manifestly unjust.
William Maaky OJ Hines, 49, manslaughter, 6.5 years’ jail.
The Crown says Hines instigated the plan to intimidate and injure the victim in retaliation for the violence that Oldridge had suffered, and arranged to meet Waho-Marsden for that purpose.
Ferrier said while Hines wasn’t present when Kahukiwa was killed, he knew he had a firearm, but didn’t appreciate he would shoot the victim with murderous intent.
The Crown sought a starting point of 13 years’ imprisonment.
Defence lawyer Christopher Stevenson, KC, says Hines was at home on the day of the killing, essentially minding his own business, when his partner, Teresa McKenzie, contacted him, saying his niece was distressed and needed help.
Stevenson explained to the court that the offending reflected a pattern of behaviour and his client’s natural tendencies to protect others, particularly a young and vulnerable female relative.
He also pointed out that Hines had lived a pro-social life, making a demonstrable effort to change since 2014.
Oldridge, Kahukiwa’s then partner, has pleaded guilty to being a party of injuring with intent to injure.
Her text messages to her aunt, Teresa McKenzie, set off the tragic events.
She will be sentenced at a later date in the High Court at Wellington.
He was a ratbag, a funny guy
Kahukiwa’s brother, Wayne Tohiariki, who read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family, said the murder had been a rollercoaster for them coming to terms with the loss of a much-loved father, brother, son and uncle.
Kahukiwa came into their family when he was a baby as a result of a family break-up. Tohiariki explained he grew up with Kahukiwa and helped to raise him.
“He was a ratbag, a funny guy and even a s***head at times, but who isn’t, but no one deserves to be taken from the earth in that manner,” he told the court.
McKenzie messaged Oldridge saying, “Hang on my girl he won’t be long”, “Don’t let him know your uncles on his way but don’t tell him he will fucken sort it” followed by “Love you my baby”.
Oldridge replied, “I haven’t told him, aunty” and “Love u aunty”.
Less than 10 minutes later, Waho-Marsden and Hines spoke by phone, arranging to meet at Reeve St to intimidate and injure Kahukiwa for the beating he had inflicted on Oldridge.
According to the summary, Hines arrived at Reeve St shortly after midday, while Waho-Marsden arrived at 12.20pm accompanied by another man. They approached the house together and Kahukiwa answered the door wearing only a towel.
While Hines remained outside, Waho-Marsden walked inside armed with a gun and shot Kahukiwa five times with a .22 calibre firearm. One round pierced his heart.
Just over a week later, Waho-Marsden texted Prisk and arranged for her to buy petrol. The court heard he made arrangements to set the house alight and recruited others to do that.
A subsequent scene examination found that accelerant had been poured throughout the house before it was set alight. Despite extensive damage to much of the interior, Kahukiwa’s body was found in a bedroom that wasn’t fire-damaged.
Justice Grau finished the sentencing by thanking whānau for the way they had conducted themselves.
They had respected the tikanga of the court and shown their mana, for which she thanked them very much.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.