IPCA oversaw a police investigation into allegations of bullying and sexist and derogatory marks by a senior police officer. Photo / NZME

A senior police officer has had allegations of bullying and making sexist and derogatory remarks against women upheld after a police investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the police investigation into the incident which found that the officer’s behaviour amounted to serious misconduct and upheld most of the allegations against them.

Police carried out an employment process for the officer and the authority said it is satisfied with the investigation and accepts the conclusions reached.

It is unclear which police district this occurred at and the New Zealand Police Association said it did not have any more information on this case.

Police districts across the country have faced multiple accusations of bullying this year.