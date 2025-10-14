Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

IPCA upholds bullying and sexism findings against senior police officer

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

IPCA oversaw a police investigation into allegations of bullying and sexist and derogatory marks by a senior police officer. Photo / NZME

IPCA oversaw a police investigation into allegations of bullying and sexist and derogatory marks by a senior police officer. Photo / NZME

A senior police officer has had allegations of bullying and making sexist and derogatory remarks against women upheld after a police investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the police investigation into the incident which found that the officer’s behaviour amounted to serious misconduct and upheld most of the allegations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save