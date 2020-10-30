Hutt man who performed indecent act in front of school children sentenced

Daniel John Pritchard, 47, was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court this afternoon. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

A Hutt Valley man who performed an indecent act in a school area and filmed the reactions of passing children has been sent to prison.

Daniel John Pritchard, 47, earlier pleaded guilty in the Hutt Valley District Court to two counts of performing an indecent act, and one count of possessing ammunition unlawfully.

According to the summary of facts, Pritchard was parked on Puriri St, in Woburn, Lower Hutt on June 8, naked from the waist down.

"At that time, there were numerous school students passing through the area, having finished school," the summary said.

The street is close to multiple schools including primary, intermediate, and colleges.

As school children and other pedestrians walked past, the Pritchard performed an indecent act in his car, filming himself as well as the reactions of the passersby.

He has also admitted another charge of performing an indecent act near Petone Beach.

In that incident, he was reported by a passing runner.

Police carried out a search warrant at the hotel room he was staying in on June 18, and found 10 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

He does not hold a New Zealand firearms licence.

When police spoke to Pritchard, he told them he was on drugs the day of the indecent act near the schools, and did not remember doing it.

During sentencing today, Pritchard's lawyer said he himself had been sexually abused as a child, which led to a "lifestyle of disinhibited sexuality". He also suffers from chronic addictions, she said.

Judge Tompkins sentenced him to nine months in prison, with six months' post-sentence conditions.