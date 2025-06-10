“Police have made a number of appeals for information during this investigation and we would like to thank those members of the public for their support.”

On May 28, police appealed for sightings of Hepehi from May 21.

Police also appealed for sightings of a green and gold 4WD with the number plate LCP129 on May 21.

Johnston said police were continuing with their inquiries and were pleased with the progress so far.

A team of 15 investigators were working on the inquiry into Hepehi’s death.

Support was also offered from other police districts and ESR scientists.

Police were unable to comment further given the matter was before the court.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.