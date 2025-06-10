Advertisement
Updated

Horeke murder charge: 73-year-old in court over Daniel Hepehi’s Northland death

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

On May 28, police appealed for sightings of Daniel Hepehi on May 21, the day before his death. Now, a 73-year-old has been charged with his alleged murder. Photo / NZ Police

Police have charged a 73-year-old man with the murder of Horeke man Daniel Hepehi.

Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston, was found with critical injuries at a Waikerikeri Rd property on May 22.

The 77-year-old died at the scene despite medical attention.

The accused will appear in

