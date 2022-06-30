'Honeymoon killer' Rodney Fallowfield's daughter has been sent to prison

Tamara Charmaine Bryant appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week to be sentenced on charges of intentional damage, threatening to kill and acting threateningly. Photo / Amber Allot

The daughter of Balclutha honeymoon killer Rodney Fallowfield has been sent to prison for threatening to kill.

Fallowfield strangled his wife in a Te Anau hotel room during their honeymoon in 2020.

He was convicted of manslaughter in October last year after a jury found he was not guilty of murdering her.

Counsel during the trial said he "snapped" and had no intention of killing her.

Fallowfield had already spent 17 months in custody by the time he was sentenced to four years and three months' imprisonment by Justice Jan-Marie Doogue, and he is up for parole this year.

Fallowfield's daughter Tamara Charmaine Bryant, 33, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week to be sentenced by Judge Emma Smith on charges of intentional damage, threatening to kill and acting threateningly.

The last two charges relate to an incident on December 8 last year in Mataura.

The victim was already fearful of Bryant due to previous offending, court documents revealed.

Rodney Fallowfield strangled his wife, Shirley Reedy, on their honeymoon in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Bryant rang the woman, "who was not expecting to be contacted by [her]" as they were estranged.

During that call, Bryant "abused her, yelled at her, threatened to kill her and burn her house down", saying someone would be sent to kill her, as well as her partner and two children, aged 7 and 8.

The victim ended the call.

Bryant then began texting her using a different phone and threatened to kill her repeatedly.

The victim blocked her.

"While it might be argued you did not have the wherewithal or ability to carry out those threats, they were certainly made, and repeatedly so, and your victim took them very serious," Judge Smith said.

However, she acknowledged Bryant sought to start again.

The defendant was going to move to Tauranga once she was released from prison, counsel Karlena Lawrence said.

Bryant was "looking forward to that fresh start away from Dunedin and the things likely to bring her back before the court".

It would also get her away from "family drama", the court heard.

Judge Smith sentenced her to 12 months' imprisonment.