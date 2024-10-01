Advertisement
Hammer used in Blockhouse Bay Jewellers smash-and-grab aggravated robbery

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A Blockhouse Bay jewellery store has been targeted by a hammer-wielding robber, who smashed cabinets and stole valuables from the shop.

Police say the man entered the store on Blockhouse Bay Rd around 9.50am and smashed cabinets with a hammer before running off with items.

“He has then fled on foot, and despite an extensive search of the area, Police were unable to locate him.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to the store’s workers, however, they are understandably shaken, and Police are ensuring support is available.”

The spokesperson said inquiries into the smash-and-grab were still in the early stages to determine what had been stolen and who was responsible.

The tech store next door told the Herald there was “lots of broken glass” and the owners were talking with police.

A dairy owner nearby said he saw three police cars parked outside the store this morning.

