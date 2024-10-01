Concerns grow over the link between ADHD and drug use, shocking footage emerges of crash in Auckland, and the Prime Minister hints at a solution for Interislander’s woes.

A Blockhouse Bay jewellery store has been targeted by a hammer-wielding robber, who smashed cabinets and stole valuables from the shop.

Police say the man entered the store on Blockhouse Bay Rd around 9.50am and smashed cabinets with a hammer before running off with items.

“He has then fled on foot, and despite an extensive search of the area, Police were unable to locate him.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to the store’s workers, however, they are understandably shaken, and Police are ensuring support is available.”