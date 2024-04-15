Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

Police have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly assaulting a policeman during a tussle in which the officer jumped in his car and tasered him to stop him fleeing.

The incident happened on Saturday night on Norton Rd, Hamilton. The driver lost control and crashed nearby before running away and hiding up a tree.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said the policeman had to be treated for injuries on his face and was recovering at home.

The teenager has been charged with injuring with intent to injure, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a license and driving with excess breath alcohol.

He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

The incident began when police stopped a vehicle wanted in relation to an earlier fleeing driver incident in Rotorua.

While police organised for the vehicle to be towed, one of the occupants returned to the car. As an officer opened the front passenger’s door to intervene, the vehicle began moving.

Bird said initial inquiries established the officer realised he was at risk of being run over or pinned as the car moved and made the split-second decision to get in the vehicle.

Still inside the offending car, the officer used tactical options, including a taser, in an attempt to get the driver to stop, while receiving multiple blows to the head from the alleged driver.

The car lost control and crashed on Lincoln St, a short distance away and the driver fled on foot, Bird said.

Police, assisted by a dog unit and the Eagle helicopter, tracked the suspect to an area of bush. Thirty minutes later, they located an individual hiding up a tree and took the person into custody.

The officer suffered moderate injuries to their face but was discharged from Waikato Hospital and was given support. He would have the next week off work.

“It’s gravely concerning to see a police officer injured while carrying out their duties and incidents like this demonstrate the unpredictable and dangerous situations police face, often with little or no warning,” said Bird.







