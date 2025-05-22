- Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the death of Shulai Wang.
- A 64-year-old man was arrested this morning and charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.
- Three others face similar charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.
A fourth person has been charged over the death of a woman whose body was found in a bag in Gulf Harbour last year.
A fisherman found the body of 70-year-old Chinese woman Shulai Wang floating in a black rubbish bag in Gulf Harbour on March 12, 2024.
After a gruelling 14-month investigation, Waitematā Inspector Tim Williams said officers took a person into custody this morning at an Ōrewa property.
“A 64-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.”