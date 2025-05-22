Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Gulf Harbour homicide investigation: Fourth person charged over Shulai Wang’s death

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The body of Shulai Wang, 70, from China, was found in a black rubbish bag floating in Gulf Harbour in March last year. Photo / Police

The body of Shulai Wang, 70, from China, was found in a black rubbish bag floating in Gulf Harbour in March last year. Photo / Police

  • Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the death of Shulai Wang.
  • A 64-year-old man was arrested this morning and charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.
  • Three others face similar charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.

A fourth person has been charged over the death of a woman whose body was found in a bag in Gulf Harbour last year.

A fisherman found the body of 70-year-old Chinese woman Shulai Wang floating in a black rubbish bag in Gulf Harbour on March 12, 2024.

After a gruelling 14-month investigation, Waitematā Inspector Tim Williams said officers took a person into custody this morning at an Ōrewa property.

“A 64-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He is set to appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow.

It is the fourth arrest in the homicide investigation. A 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman already face charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.

Court documents state that police allege the three people charged already caused Wang’s death by kidnapping her between March 6 and 7, several days before her remains washed up.

As the matter is before the court, police said they were limited in providing further comment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime