The body of Shulai Wang, 70, from China, was found in a black rubbish bag floating in Gulf Harbour in March last year. Photo / Police

22 May, 2025 04:16 AM 2 mins to read

Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the death of Shulai Wang.

A 64-year-old man was arrested this morning and charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.

Three others face similar charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.

A fisherman found the body of 70-year-old Chinese woman Shulai Wang floating in a black rubbish bag in Gulf Harbour on March 12, 2024.

After a gruelling 14-month investigation, Waitematā Inspector Tim Williams said officers took a person into custody this morning at an Ōrewa property.

“A 64-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.”