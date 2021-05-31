Great white shark meat seized by Department of Conservation in Tauranga

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953. Photo / File

The meat and liver of a great white shark have been seized by the Department of Conservation following a search warrant at a residential address in Tauranga.

A man who lives at the address is now helping the department's investigators with their inquiries.

A press release from the department said the warrant was executed by its investigators following the discovery of the shark's head at a beach at the base of Mount Maunganui in May.

The remains of the white shark found at Pilot Bay, Tauranga last month. Photo / White Shark Conservation Trust

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953. Anyone found killing or possessing them can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000.

The department's principal compliance officer Dylan Swain said anyone catching protected species accidentally should report the incident to the department.

"Fishers are expected to not only know Fisheries regulations for the area they are in but also to be able to identify the species they catch and whether or not they can be legally taken," he said.

"We would like to thank members of the public who reported this and shared information with us."

With the investigation continuing, the department would not be offering any further public comment on the case.

To report any suspected illegal activity members of the public should ring the DOC emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).