The Government is testing out new technology to help clamp and seize cars of people evading court fines.

In April, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said he was looking at ways to improve the system after Newstalk ZB revealed almost half of all reparation orders were overdue.

Goldsmith said bailiffs are trialling handheld devices that scan the number plates of parked cars. It will then determine whether the owners have overdue court fines or reparations, potentially resulting in it being clamped or towed.

He said it would be trialled nationwide, including at some breath testing stations alongside police.