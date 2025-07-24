Goldsmith said bailiffs are trialling handheld devices that scan the number plates of parked cars. It will then determine whether the owners have overdue court fines or reparations, potentially resulting in it being clamped or towed.
He said it would be trialled nationwide, including at some breath testing stations alongside police.
“We promised to find new, effective ways to force people to pay their court fines. That’s exactly what we’re delivering. We know wheel clamping is already a successful enforcement tool and we want to build on that.
“Those who have suffered emotional harm or have had their property lost or damaged by an offender’s actions should not be left out of pocket.”
“Victims are our priority, and their needs underpin all our work to restore law and order, which we know is working.”
He said they were cracking down on the “long-standing slackness” when it comes to fines, and he had given “very strong instructions” to the Ministry of Justice.