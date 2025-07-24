Advertisement
Government trials tech to clamp cars of court fine evaders

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Government is testing out new technology to help clamp and seize cars of people evading court fines.

In April, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said he was looking at ways to improve the system after Newstalk ZB revealed almost half of all reparation orders were overdue.

