Gisborne incident leaves one critically injured as police cordon off Ormond Rd, Riverdale

NZ Herald
Police have cordoned off an address in Gisborne after someone was found with critical injuries.

One person is critically injured after an incident in Gisborne early this morning.

Police have cordoned off an address on Ormond Rd, Riverdale, while they investigate, asking locals to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 4am today where someone was

