Four people are facing a raft of charges after police discovered drugs, clan lab equipment, and firearms across three raids in rural Auckland overnight.
The Waitematā Police - with the Armed Offenders Squad - executed two warrants simultaneously on Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai Heads, and Birdwood Rd, Massey, early thismorning.
A police spokesperson said during the search in Mangawhai Heads, 2kg of ephedrine, as well as ingredients and equipment for manufacturing methamphetamine, were found.
As a result, two people were arrested.
Searches executed at the Massey property led the police to a third location in Kumeū, where they uncovered equipment presumed for a clan lab, as well as a loaded double-barrel shotgun and Glock pistol, and an unloaded rifle.
“The amount of social harm this could have caused, had it not been intercepted, would be astronomical and I’m glad these offenders can now be held to account.”
Three people were due in court today facing a variety of drug charges.
A 46-year-old man was due to appear in North Shore District Court charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and two counts of possessing equipment with intent to manufacture.
A 45-year-old woman was also due to appear in North Shore District Court, facing one charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.
A 32-year-old man was due to appear in Waitākere District Court facing charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply.
A 41-year-old man is set to appear in Auckland District Court on December 12, facing multiple charges stemming from the searches, including possessing equipment with intent to manufacture, unlawfully possessing firearms, and possession of equipment for cultivating cannabis.
