Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Four charged after police seize drugs, firearms in rural Auckland raids

Four people are facing a raft of charges after police discovered drugs, clan lab equipment, and firearms across three raids in rural Auckland overnight.

The Waitematā Police - with the Armed Offenders Squad - executed two warrants simultaneously on Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai Heads, and Birdwood Rd, Massey, early this morning.

A police spokesperson said during the search in Mangawhai Heads, 2kg of ephedrine, as well as ingredients and equipment for manufacturing methamphetamine, were found.

As a result, two people were arrested.

Searches executed at the Massey property led the police to a third location in Kumeū, where they uncovered equipment presumed for a clan lab, as well as a loaded double-barrel shotgun and Glock pistol, and an unloaded rifle.