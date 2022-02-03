A former prison guard at Ngawha Prison has had his sentencing for unlawfully possessing firearms adjourned

Sentencing of a Northland prison officer charged for unlawfully possessing a firearm and related offending, has been adjourned in Whangarei District Court.

Heemi Corkery, 54, a former prison officer at Northland Region Corrections Facility, Ngawha, was further remanded on bail for sentence on February 21.

Before Judge Taryn Bayley could address the reason for the adjournment, Corkery - who appeared briefly in court - said his lawyer has Covid.

The judge said she would not go into the reason for the absence but the registry was aware of it. The lawyer had represented Corkery for a long time and Corkey was entitled to have him present in court for the sentencing.

Corkery previously pleaded guilty to the charges for which he is due for sentence - unlawful possession of a firearm (a .22 rifle), unlawful possession of five magazines for a firearm, and threatening to kill.

The alleged offences were committed around mid-March.

Corrections confirmed Corkery has not worked at Ngawha Prison since about mid-March.