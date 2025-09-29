Farmer Vivian Flett has been fined following an investigation by the Ministry for Primary Industries which found neglected cattle. Photo / MPI
WARNING: This story contains details of animal neglect and may be distressing for some readers.
A man in the business of fattening up cows to sell was found to be doing the opposite when authorities visited and found his stock were not only underweight but some lay dead in paddockswith no reasonable explanation.
Vivian Flett, 50, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday for sentencing on multiple charges related to the neglect of animals at his property, Kauri Farms, located in the Kaipara region.
Flett, who operates a business involving farming machinery and calf rearing, came under scrutiny by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in 2022 after three complaints were lodged about the condition of his livestock.
“The fact there is a conviction is not an exceptional circumstance – that’s simply part of having a conviction,” the judge said.
“One of your mates saying your business will suffer doesn’t, in my mind, meet the threshold of exceptional circumstance.”
Since the incident, Flett had reduced his herd to 50 cattle. He was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $4312 in legal costs to MPI.
Following the sentencing, MPI said in a statement it was Flett’s responsibility to do the right thing by his animals.
“These welfare problems were avoidable if Mr Flett had been providing sufficient feed and meeting the physical health and behavioural needs of his animals,” MPI animal welfare and Nait compliance regional manager Brendon Mikkelsen said.
“The farm lacked quality pasture and some of the calves struggled to eat supplementary feed, which was mouldy hay and whole kūmara.
“When we find evidence of animal neglect, we take action.”
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.