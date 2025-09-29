Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Ex-Casketeers star Fiona Bakulich appeals prison term over funeral fraud

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Fiona Bakulich, a former Tipene Funerals undertaker based in Auckland, appears in the Auckland District Court in October 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

Fiona Bakulich, a former Tipene Funerals undertaker based in Auckland, appears in the Auckland District Court in October 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

Disgraced former funeral director Fiona Tania Bakulich, who went from featuring in a hit reality TV programme to life behind bars, has cited her celebrity inmate status as one of the reasons she is now seeking a do-over before a new judge.

Bakulich, 49, was sentenced in Auckland District

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save