Several bodies Bakulich handled and interred at a public mausoleum in West Auckland had to be removed due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

Bereft families were there when their loved ones’ bodies were removed. And when the caskets were taken out and lifted, it was revealed a $3000 metal inner casket required for mausoleums and paid for by the families was missing.

“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” a relative told the Herald.

“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”

An exclusive Herald investigation unearthed the scam buried in the country’s largest cemetery in August after several families went public with accusations against Bakulich.

It was then revealed police had earlier launched an investigation into reports of financial crime, but had dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

After the Herald’s report, police launched a new probe into accusations Bakulich mishandled bodies, arrested her and put her before court in October.

Bakulich then pleaded guilty on all 14 charges against her in February. She admitted two charges of interfering with human remains and obtaining by deception.

Bakulich ultimately pocketed more than $15,000 from her grieving clients.

She has made no statements to police, the court or media about her actions.

Her former employer, Tipene Funerals co-owner Francis Tipene, has previously told the Herald he was sorry about Bakulich’s crimes and their impact on his clients.

Tipene said his company “deeply regrets the actions taken by its former employee”.

“We unreservedly apologise for the distress their actions have caused the families involved. I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow that this has caused those affected.”

Bakulich worked for him for the same seven years her crimes lasted.

Another Auckland funeral director was arrested last month in connection with the scam and faces three charges, including interfering with human remains. He has name suppression and pleaded not guilty, electing trial by jury.

